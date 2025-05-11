Bangladesh's former ruling party slams government decision to ban all its activities

DHAKA, Bangladesh — Bangladesh's former ruling party accused Sunday the interim government of ''stoking division'' and trampling on ''democratic norms'' by banning all of its activities.
The government, headed by Nobel Peace Prize laureate Muhammad Yunus after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was ousted following a deadly mass uprising, announced late Saturday the Awami League party can no longer be active online and elsewhere in the South Asian country under the Anti-Terrorism Act.
The law affairs adviser, Asif Nazrul, said the ban would remain until a special tribunal completes a trial of the party and its leaders over the deaths of hundreds of students and other protesters during an anti-government uprising in July and August last year.
He also said the government has empowered the Dhaka-based International Crimes Tribunal to try any political party for serious crimes.
The Bangladesh Nationalist Party, the country's other main political party that is headed by former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, had previously opposed the proposal to ban the Awami League party.
However, Salahuddin Ahmed, a senior BNP leader, welcomed on Sunday the Awami League trial over the protesters' death, calling it a ''delayed but timely'' response to a long-standing demand by his party, reported the English-language Daily Star newspaper.
The ban is expected to formally come into effect on Monday.
The Awami League's official account on X said Sunday: ''People no more feel safe under Yunus," denouncing the ban that ''stoked division within society, strangled democratic norms, fueled ongoing pogrom against dissenters and strangled inclusivity, all undemocratic steps under pretext of making trial of July-August violence and reform scheme.''