DHAKA, Bangladesh — Bangladesh's ex-Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina calls for a probe into killings of students and others during recent unrest.
Wires
Bangladesh's ex-Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina calls for a probe into killings of students and others during recent unrest
Bangladesh's ex-Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina calls for a probe into killings of students and others during recent unrest.
By Associated Press
Associated Press
August 13, 2024 at 4:20PM
More from Wires
See More
Wires
US approves $20 billion in weapons sales to Israel at time of threat of wider regional Middle East war
US approves $20 billion in weapons sales to Israel at time of threat of wider regional Middle East war.