Bangladesh keeps series alive with 83-run win against Sri Lanka in 2nd T20

DAMBULLA, Sri Lanka — Sri Lanka was skittled for 94 in 15.2 overs as Bangladesh won the second Twenty20 by 83 runs to level the three-match series at 1-1 on Sunday.
It was Bangladesh's second biggest T20 victory by runs.
Bangladesh captain Litton Das scored a 50-ball 76, his first T20 half century after 13 games. He helped to lead Bangladesh to 177-7 in 20 overs after Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to bowl.
In-form batter Kusal Mendis was run out in the second over of Sri Lanka's reply and the hosts slipped to 30-4 inside the powerplay against fast bowler Shoriful Islam (2-12), one of the three changes Bangladesh made after losing the opening game.
Opening batter Pathum Nissanka (32) and Dasun Shanaka (20) were the only batters to cross the double-figure mark before Sri Lanka was bowled out with more than four overs to spare.
All five Bangladesh bowlers were among the wickets. Legspinner Rishad Hossain (3-18) finished off the match by having No. 10 batter Binura Fernando stumped.
Nissanka was also stumped by Das off Hossain which ended the 41-ball partnership for the fifth wicket, and in the same 11th over Hossain caught and bowled Chamika Karunaratne (0) to leave Sri Lanka on 71-6.
Shanaka holed out at deep mid-wicket in the 12th over against off-spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz before Bangladesh wrapped up the tailenders quickly.