Bangladesh fights back to level ODI series in Sri Lanka

Emon and Najmul Hossain Shanto overcame the early loss of Tanzid Hasan with 63 runs for the second wicket. Shanto was out for 14 to Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka but Emon lasted for 67 off 69 deliveries until he failed to read a googly from leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga. Emon hit three sixes and six boundaries.