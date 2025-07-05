Bangladesh fights back to level ODI series in Sri Lanka

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — Tanvir Islam's maiden five-wicket haul and Parvez Hossain Emon's maiden half-century helped Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka by 16 runs in the second one-day international on Saturday.
Bangladesh was out for 248 in the 46th over at R. Premadasa Stadium. Sri Lanka was cruising at 75-2 but reduced to 170-8, needing 79 more runs.
The ninth-wicket stand between Janith Liyanage and Dushmantha Chameera knocked off 58 runs but the pressure told in the end.
The series was at 1-1 with the decider on Tuesday in Pallekele.
Bangladesh lost their first wicket with the total on 10 when Tanzid Hasan (7) edged fast bowler Asitha Fernando to wicketkeeper Kusal Mendis.
Emon and Najmul Hossain Shanto overcame the early loss of Tanzid Hasan with 63 runs for the second wicket. Shanto was out for 14 to Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka but Emon lasted for 67 off 69 deliveries until he failed to read a googly from leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga. Emon hit three sixes and six boundaries.
Towhid Hridoy's 51 off 69, including only two boundaries, pushed Bangladesh and there were useful contributions from Tanzim Hasan Sakib (33 off 21), Jaker Ali (24) and Shamim Hossain (22).
Fernando took 4-35 and Hasaranga 3-60.