Bangladesh fights back against Zimbabwe in first test

SYLHET, Bangladesh — Najmul Hossain Shanto hit 60 not out as Bangladesh fought back against Zimbabwe on a rain-truncated day three of the first cricket test.
Shanto's knock, which included seven boundaries, helped Bangladesh reach 194-4 in its second innings with a 112-run overall lead before bad light forced an early stumps Tuesday.
Jaker Ali is 21 not out.
After the entire first session was washed out due to a wet outfield, Bangladesh resumed on 57-1 — still 25 behind Zimbabwe — and appeared to be in control thanks to Shanto, its captain, and Mominul Haque.
But Zimbabwe struck back with the wickets of Mominul, who made 47 after 56 runs in the first innings, and Mushfiqur Rahim.
Shanto and Ali stabilized the innings and have shared a 39-run partnership for the fifth wicket.
Bangladesh was dismissed for 191 in its first innings and trailed by 82 runs after Zimbabwe replied with 273 all out.
