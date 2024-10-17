Wires

Bangladesh court issues arrest warrant for ex-PM Sheikh Hasina on charges of crimes against humanity, prosecutor says

Bangladesh court issues arrest warrant for ex-PM Sheikh Hasina on charges of crimes against humanity, prosecutor says.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
October 17, 2024 at 8:32AM

DHAKA, Bangladesh — Bangladesh court issues arrest warrant for ex-PM Sheikh Hasina on charges of crimes against humanity, prosecutor says.

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More
Wires

More than 1 million public workers have received federal student loan relief, according to Biden administration

More than 1 million public workers have received federal student loan relief, according to Biden administration.

Wires

Bangladesh court issues arrest warrant for ex-PM Sheikh Hasina on charges of crimes against humanity, prosecutor says

Wires

The New York Liberty beat the Minnesota Lynx 80-77 to take a 2-1 lead in the WNBA Finals