Bangladesh court issues arrest warrant for British MP linked to ex-premier Sheikh Hasina

After the ouster of Hasina on Aug. 5 last year, Siddiq's mother's home in Dhaka's upscale Gulshan area was looted and vandalized, and so far no police case has been filed over the incident. Hasina accused Bangladesh's interim administration headed by Nobel Peace laureate Muhammad Yunus of backing mobs to attack her followers across the country. The home affairs adviser says they are trying to restore order in the country.