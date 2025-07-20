Sports

Bangladesh beats Pakistan by 7 wickets in T20 series opener

The Associated Press
July 20, 2025 at 3:57PM

MIRPUR, Bangladesh — Disciplined bowling and a superb half-century by opener Parvez Hossain Emon led Bangladesh to a seven-wicket victory against Pakistan with almost five overs to spare in their T20 series opener on Sunday.

Parvez struck a 39-ball 56 not out, with three fours and five sixes, to help Bangladesh reach 112-3 in 15.3 overs after winning the toss and dismissing Pakistan for 110 in 19.3 overs.

Parvez and Towhid Hridoy (36) batted with caution to add 73 runs for the third wicket, a partnership that was key to victory on a tricky surface.

The second of three T20 matches is on Tuesday.

