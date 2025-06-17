Sports

Bangladesh bats first in Galle as Sri Lanka's Mathews plays his final test

Bangladesh won the toss Tuesday and opted to bat in the first cricket test against Sri Lanka, expecting spin to play a major part as the game progresses.

The Associated Press
June 17, 2025 at 4:55AM

GALLE, Sri Lanka — Bangladesh won the toss Tuesday and opted to bat in the first cricket test against Sri Lanka, expecting spin to play a major part as the game progresses.

The tourists had to leave out Mehidy Hasan Miraz because of a fever.

Sri Lanka gave debuts to spinner Tharindu Ratnayake and top-order batter Lahiru Udara in what will be Angelo Mathews' 119th and last test match for his country. He is set to retire as Sri Lanka's third-highest scorer in test cricket.

The match at Galle is the first in the 2025-2027 cycle of the World Test Championship, starting just days after South Africa won the title for the first time with a victory over defending champion Australia at Lord's on the weekend.

Lineups:

Bangladesh: Shadman Islam, Anamul Haque Bijoy, Mominul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das, Jaker Ali, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Hasan Mahmud and Nahid Rana.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Lahiru Udara, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Kamindu Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva (captain), Kusal Mendis, Milan Ratnayake, Tharindu Ratnayake, Prabath Jayasuriya and Asitha Fernando.

Umpires: Alex Wharf, England, and Rod Tucker, Australia.

Third Umpire: Allahuddien Paleker, South Africa. Match Referee: Andy Pycroft, Zimbabwe.

___

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

Red Sox prospect Roman Anthony hits 1st career home run

With prized rookie Roman Anthony struggling at the plate since arriving in the majors, Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora figured some playful banter was in order Monday.

Sports

Luiz Araujo leads Flamengo to a 2-0 win over Esperance at Club World Cup

Sports

Ohtani gives up a run in pitching debut for Dodgers but shines at plate in 6-3 win over Padres