World

Bangladesh Air Force training jet crashes into school in Dhaka, killing at least 1

A Bangladesh Air Force training aircraft crashed onto a school campus in northern Dhaka on Monday, killing at least 1 person and injuring others, according to the military and a fire official.

The Associated Press
July 21, 2025 at 9:05AM

DHAKA, Bangladesh — A Bangladesh Air Force training aircraft crashed onto a school campus in northern Dhaka on Monday, killing at least 1 person and injuring others, according to the military and a fire official.

The aircraft crashed onto the campus of Milestone School and College, in Dhaka's Uttara neighborhood, where children were present. Television footage showed fire and smoke billowing from the site of the crash.

Jamuna TV reported that at least 13 people, including students, were injured. Fire and rescuers from the military arrived at the scene.

The Bangladesh Army's public relations office confirmed in a brief statement that the downed F-7 BGI aircraft belonged to the Air Force. Fire official Lima Khanam stated by phone that at least one person died and four others were injured, though she did not provide further details.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from World

See More

World

US envoy doubles down on support for Syria's government and criticizes Israel's intervention

A U.S. envoy doubled down on Washington's support for the new government in Syria, saying Monday there is ''no Plan B" to working with the current authorities to unite the country still reeling from a nearly 14-year civil war and now wracked by a new outbreak of sectarian violence.

World

Bangladesh Air Force training jet crashes into school in Dhaka, killing at least 1

World

Rescuers work to free an injured cave explorer trapped more than 130 feet underground in Italy