Bob Motzko has a feeling his Gophers men's hockey team will "reach a new level" this weekend.

A surprising side effect of that four-hour bus ride to Madison, Wis., apparently.

The Gophers are finally embarking on their first weekend road trip to face Wisconsin on Friday and Saturday at the Kohl Center. The only other jaunts so far this season have been one-game stints for home-and-home series with in-state rivals St. Cloud State and Minnesota Duluth.

"It's super fun," center Sammy Walker said, even specifically citing the bus trip as a highlight of an away series. "Whether that's playing cards or just talking, the guys watching movies. And then the hotels are always fun. It's nice when you just get to go on the road, and you're just with the guys."

The Gophers (5-3, 2-0 Big Ten) swept Notre Dame at home in their first Big Ten series last week but are dealing with some injuries that has caused some shuffling throughout the lineup.

Defenseman Mike Koster has been out since appearing to injure his shoulder two weeks ago against UMD. Carl Fish replaced him in the lineup and impressed with how smooth he made the transition, pairing with Ben Brinkman.

Motzko was optimistic Koster could return to the lineup at Wisconsin, though, barring any late-week setbacks.

"He's elevated himself into an elite defenseman, gives us another puck mover … and he's a pretty tough kid, too," the coach said.

Two forwards, though, will not play against the Badgers. Graduate transfer Grant Cruikshank got hurt in the first period Saturday against Notre Dame shortly after scoring his second goal of the season. Freshman Chaz Lucius missed that series because of an injury, though Motzko has said it isn't a long-term issue.

Missing those wingers has caused some line fluctuations as well as new appearances in the starting lineup from players such as junior Jack Perbix, junior Jonny Sorenson and freshman Rhett Pitlick. Another forward, junior Colin Schmidt, has yet to play a game and could be on deck against the Badgers (3-5, 1-1).

Sorenson scored his first goal of the season after Cruikshank left Saturday's game. Pitlick missed the first two series this season because of his own injury and has since mostly appeared as an extra skater.

"We have very good depth this year, and it's being put to the test right now," Motzko said. "… These guys want those minutes, those chances. It makes us a better hockey team in the long run."

Additionally, backup freshman goaltender Brennan Boynton hasn't been practicing with a non-COVID illness. But senior goaltender Jack LaFontaine has commandeered the Gophers net, earning the conference's Second Star award this past week for stopping 54 of 57 shots against Notre Dame.

LaFontaine actually will see a familiar presence in the opposite goal. Jared Moe played for the Gophers the past two seasons, making the Big Ten All-Freshman Team with his 7-5-1 record, .915 save percentage and 2.46 goals-against average in 2019-20.

But Moe only appeared in three games last season while LaFontaine established himself as the Mike Richter Award winner, given to the nation's top goalie. Since his transfer to Wisconsin, Moe has played in six games and started four, posting a .924 save percentage and 2.45 GAA.

Brinkman said he'll be happy to see his former teammate in competition.

"I told him when I heard he was transferring," he said, "'I know I got two goals this year at least."

Brinkman laughed, knowing he's a senior with one goal scored his entire Gophers career.