Banda goal gives Pride 1-0 win over Reign, keeping Orlando perfect at the top of NWSL

Barbra Banda scored her third goal of the season and the Orlando Pride remained undefeated with a 1-0 road victory over the Seattle Reign in the National Women's Soccer League on Saturday.
Elsewhere in the NWSL, the also perfect Kansas City Current beat the San Diego Wave 2-0; Angel City downed the Houston Dash 3-1; and the Washington Spirit defeated Racing Louisville 2-0.
Banda tapped home a powerful low cross from Summer Yates in the 41st minute. Yates was injured on the play and was subbed out a short time later.
Lynn Biyendolo came off the Reign's bench in the second half to make her debut for the team. The Olympic gold medalist has been recovering from a leg injury that has sidelined her since last month.
Orlando goalkeeper Anna Moorehouse made five saves, including a crucial one-on-one save with her left foot from an attempt by Reign winger Maddie Dahlien in the 81st minute.
The reigning champion Pride are 4-0. Seattle suffered its second consecutive loss and fell to 1-2-1.
Current defense stands against Wave
The Kansas City Current improved to 4-0 with their third straight shutout, and have gone 321 minutes without conceding a goal.