Baltimore schools sued for failing to protect students from a predatory teacher

BALTIMORE — Three women are suing Baltimore's public school system, alleging they were sexually abused by a special education teacher decades ago while administrators failed to protect students from his predatory behavior.
One of the plaintiffs was 14 when she alleges the teacher, whom the lawsuit names as Alvin Hunt, raped and impregnated her, according to the complaint.
At a news conference Monday morning, attorneys for the women said school officials knew about the abuse and allowed it to continue. They said Hunt would lure students to his house under the pretense of after-school tutoring. The allegations contained in the lawsuits occurred in the late 1970s and early 1980s.
Attempts to reach Hunt were unsuccessful. A message seeking comment was left for a spokesperson for Baltimore City Public Schools.
The lawsuits add to a growing pile of child sexual abuse claims filed in Maryland since the state eliminated its statute of limitations for such cases. Lawmakers approved the Child Victims Act in 2023 with abuse findings against the Catholic Church in mind, but its impacts have extended well beyond religious institutions. The state's juvenile justice system in particular is facing widespread reckoning after thousands of victims came forward.
Pamela Coleman said she gave birth to Hunt's daughter after he drugged and raped her. Hunt offered the teen a ride home from school and gave her a cigarette laced with an illicit substance that caused her to lose consciousness, her complaint says.
''My childhood and teen years was just ripped from me,'' Coleman said at the news conference. She said her mother reported the abuse and administrators transferred her to another school after learning she was pregnant.
The AP doesn't typically identify victims of abuse unless they want to be named.