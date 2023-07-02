BALTIMORE — Two people were killed and 28 victims were wounded in a mass shooting, including three people who are in critical condition, police said.
Baltimore Police Department Acting Commissioner Richard Worley confirmed the number of dead and injured during a press conference at the scene.
The shooting took place in the 800 block of Gretna Avenue early Sunday morning.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Business
Elon Musk imposes daily limits on reading posts on Twitter
Twitter owner Elon Musk has limited the amount of tweets that most users can view each day — restrictions he described as an attempt to prevent unauthorized scraping of potentially valuable data from the social media platform.
Nation
Baltimore mass shooting kills 2 victims with 28 injured including 3 critically, police say
Two people were killed and 28 victims were wounded in a mass shooting, including three people who are in critical condition, police said.
Variety
What to know about Fourth of July holiday origins and traditions
The Fourth of July is Americana at its core: parades and cookouts and cold beer and, of course, fireworks.
Nation
Atlanta police motorcycles burned in fire started by 'incendiary devices,' officials say
Atlanta Police Department motorcycles were damaged in an intentional fire caused by devices set inside a training facility early Saturday, officials said.
Nation