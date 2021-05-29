A Baltimore man was killed after he got out of his car on Hwy. 169 in Bloomington early Saturday morning and was struck by a compact SUV.

The 21-year-old man stopped his car in the right lane on northbound 169 just north of Anderson Lakes Parkway before he was hit at 4:03 a.m. Saturday, the Minnesota State Patrol said. His name has not been released.

The man's passenger, Anne Areit Cham, 18, of Heron Lake, Minn., was not injured.

The SUV driver, Michael J. Kuhn, 36 of Bloomington, was wearing a seat belt and was not injured, the patrol said, and alcohol was not involved. Road conditions were dry.