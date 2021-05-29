A Baltimore man was killed after he got out of his car on Hwy. 169 in Bloomington early Saturday morning and was struck by a compact SUV.
The 21-year-old man stopped his car in the right lane on northbound 169 just north of Anderson Lakes Parkway before he was hit at 4:03 a.m. Saturday, the Minnesota State Patrol said. His name has not been released.
The man's passenger, Anne Areit Cham, 18, of Heron Lake, Minn., was not injured.
The SUV driver, Michael J. Kuhn, 36 of Bloomington, was wearing a seat belt and was not injured, the patrol said, and alcohol was not involved. Road conditions were dry.
More from Star Tribune
East Metro White Bear Lake woman known as 'Neighbor from Hell' again charged with two counts of stalking
More from Star Tribune
East Metro White Bear Lake woman known as 'Neighbor from Hell' again charged with two counts of stalking
More from Star Tribune
East Metro White Bear Lake woman known as 'Neighbor from Hell' again charged with two counts of stalking
More from Star Tribune
East Metro White Bear Lake woman known as 'Neighbor from Hell' again charged with two counts of stalking
More from Star Tribune
East Metro White Bear Lake woman known as 'Neighbor from Hell' again charged with two counts of stalking
More from Star Tribune
East Metro White Bear Lake woman known as 'Neighbor from Hell' again charged with two counts of stalking
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Baltimore man killed after being hit by car on Hwy. 169 in Bloomington
A Baltimore man was killed after he got out of his car on Hwy. 169 in Bloomington early Saturday morning and was struck by a…
Coronavirus
Live: Latest updates and what you need to know about COVID-19
As the novel coronavirus spreads across the world, we've answered reader question about what they most want to know about the outbreak.
Local
School district budgets better than feared through pandemic
The budgets school districts put out each spring are always intended to be a best guess, subject to change depending on what the state ends up providing in per-pupil aid and other funding and how many students are enrolled at the district the following fall.
Local
Human remains found at proposed Wisconsin golf course site
Archeologists have unearthed human remains of Native Americans who lived up to 2,500 years ago during excavations of the Sheboygan County site along Lake Michigan where Kohler Co. envisions a golf course.
Local
Taconite woman, 21, dies in Mille Lacs County crash
A 21-year-old woman from Taconite, Minn., died Friday afternoon in a one-car crash in Mille Lacs County.Carlee Lyn Lafond was driving a 2009 Saturn Aura…