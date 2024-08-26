Baltimore man accused of killing tech CEO pleads guilty to attempted murder in separate case

LaPere, who founded a tech startup from her dorm room at Johns Hopkins University and was named to Forbes' 30 under 30 list for social impact, died from strangulation and blunt force trauma. In a bail review hearing following Billingsley's arrest, prosecutors said he had admitted to beating LaPere with a brick. He gained entry to her downtown Baltimore apartment building after waving her over to its glass door, but there's no reason to believe they knew each other, according to police.