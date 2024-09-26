Baltimore longshoremen sue owner and manager of ship that caused the Key Bridge collapse

A suit filed last week by the U.S. Department of Justice provided the most detailed account yet of the cascading series of failures on the Dali that left its pilots and crew helpless in the face of looming disaster. That complaint alleges mechanical and electrical systems on the massive ship had been ''jury-rigged'' and improperly maintained, culminating in a power outage as it approached the bridge. The crew's efforts to restore power in time were also hindered by other problems on the ship.