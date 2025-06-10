Baltimore jail staff failed to protect a deaf man killed by cellmate, lawsuit alleges

BALTIMORE — In the days before Javarick Gantt was strangled to death in jail, he was forced to share a cell with a first-degree murder suspect whose violent behavior had already alarmed his previous cellmate, according to a lawsuit filed Tuesday.
Gantt, who used sign language because he was deaf, struggled to communicate with corrections officers and other detainees, making him especially vulnerable to violence, his family alleges. Their lawsuit sheds new light on the circumstances surrounding the 2022 jailhouse killing, which raised significant concerns about operations in the Baltimore Central Booking and Intake Center.
Gordon Staron, 36, was awaiting trial in an apparently random stabbing attack that prosecutors called an ''axe murder.'' Gantt, by comparison, was facing minor charges. Attorneys for Gantt's family argue the two men never should have been assigned to the same cell, saying in court papers that his death was ''entirely predictable and preventable.''
The family wants to know how the state-run detention facility let this happen, but they've been stonewalled from the beginning in their attempts to get information, said Gantt's father, Rick Barry Sr.
''Nothing, zero, no answers,'' Barry said in a phone interview.
The Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services, which runs the jail, didn't immediately provide comment Tuesday.
Staron ultimately pleaded guilty to strangling Gantt after a jury convicted him in the axe attack. He was sentenced last year to life without parole.
Gantt, 34, weighed little over 100 pounds (45 kilograms), records show. Most significantly, he wasn't able to call for help because he communicated primarily by sign language, according to court papers.