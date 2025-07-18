Ballers outfielder Lou Helmig represents deep baseball history in Germany

OAKLAND, Calif. — In the quiet dugout hours before first pitch, as a few teammates begin their pregame routines on the nearby grass, Lou Helmig pauses and ponders his baseball lineage.
He holds a bat in his hand. It always seems he has a bat in hand, ready.
Helmig also carries a deep family history with every swing and every catch, with every sprint around the basepaths. He has carried it at every level, in every new place he plays, on whatever continent it happens to be in a given moment.
The larger-than-life right fielder for the independent Oakland Ballers is a third-generation German professional player trying to leave his own mark, just like his grandfather Claus, great-uncle Jurgen, and Helmig's own dad, Martin, before him.
''I come from a baseball family, third-generation professional baseball player and I've got to make a name for myself first,'' he said. ''I've got to follow up the name. I love playing baseball, I love everything about it and I think it's the best job in the world that you can have being out here in the sunshine having an amazing day.''
And people love to root for him. Like many of the Ballers, Helmig needed a fresh start, someone to believe in him again — and Oakland is thrilled he landed here to find it.
He represented Germany in this year's World Baseball Classic qualifiers and played for the Phillies' Florida Coast League rookie-level club in 2022 and '23.
At 6-foot-5, the slugging outfielder is already a beloved face inside Raimondi Park, a huge hit with fans starved for a star to grab onto after the Oakland Athletics' heartbreaking departure this year for West Sacramento.