MUNCIE, Ind. — Jaylin Sellers had 18 points in Ball State's 86-72 victory against Indiana-South Bend on Saturday.

Sellers also added 14 rebounds for the Cardinals (3-1). Payton Sparks added 17 points while going 5 of 8 and 7 of 10 from the free throw line, and they also had five rebounds. Mickey Pearson Jr. recorded 12 points and finished 5 of 5 from the field.

The Titans were led in scoring by Donyell Meredith II, who finished with 19 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three steals. Indiana-South Bend also got 14 points and three steals from Kenny Washington. Spencer Pettit also recorded 14 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.