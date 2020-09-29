LaMelo Ball, a candidate to be the Timberwolves selection with the No. 1 overall pick in November’s NBA draft, said he hasn’t spoken yet with the Wolves.

The only team Ball confirmed he spoke with was the Knicks, who select No. 7.

The NBA kicked off its revamped draft combine with media availabilities for multiple players Monday, including Ball.

He kept his answers to most questions short, and repeated that he felt like he’d be a great fit on any team, no matter his teammates. That includes the potential of sharing a backcourt with another point guard in D’Angelo Russell.

“Definitely feel like that’d be a nice fit,” Ball said. “Like I said once again, I feel positive everywhere I go. I feel like I can make a good impact anywhere I go.”

Then asked if he had contact with the Wolves, Ball said, “I don’t know. No.” But for those worried that might indicate a lack of interest, the allure of being the No. 1 pick is a strong one for players and their agents. A source said the Wolves intend to interview Ball, it just hasn’t been scheduled yet.

In his media session, Ball offered some insight into how he sees himself adapting to the NBA. While he said he imagines being a great fit alongside Russell, he also said he views his ideal position as a point guard.

“I feel like I can be successful in any situation …” Ball said. “But I would like to have the ball and do stuff like that because I feel the point guard needs the ball to make plays.”

Ball took an unusual path to the NBA draft, playing overseas instead of college. He most recently played professionally in Australia, and seemed to relish playing that kind of competition.

“I feel like it prepared me a lot and also made me who I am today,” Ball said. “Just seeing everything, you learn everything quicker. It’s like being advanced.”

It certainly paid off in terms of his draft stock, with Ball being one of the handful of prospects in play for the Wolves at the top.

“Ever since I was little, like when you do little projects and stuff, that was one of my goals — go to the NBA and be the No. 1 pick,” Ball said.