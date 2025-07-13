Bald eagle's new status as the official US bird brings pride and hope to many Native Americans

PRAIRIE ISLAND INDIAN COMMUNITY, Minn. — Some Native Americans traditionally bestow bald eagle feathers at ceremonies to mark achievements, such as graduations, and as a form of reverence for the bird they hold sacred as a messenger to the Creator.
This year, many are doing so with elevated pride and hope. The bald eagle is now the official bird of the United States, nearly 250 years after it was first used as a symbol of the newly founded nation that's deeply polarized politically today.
''The eagle is finally getting the respect it deserves. Maybe when the nation looks at the eagle that way, maybe there will be less division,'' said Jim Thunder Hawk. He's the Dakota culture and language manager for the Prairie Island Indian Community, a small Mdewakanton Sioux band on the banks of the Mississippi River in Minnesota.
This wide, unruffled stretch of water framed by wooded bluffs is prime bald eagle territory. The size of Minnesota's population of the majestic, white-head-and-tail birds that are exclusive to North America is second only to that of Alaska.
The legislation that made the eagle official came from members of Minnesota's Congressional delegation. The federal act recognizes the eagles' centrality in most Indigenous peoples' ''spiritual lives and sacred belief systems,'' and a replica of it is on display at the National Eagle Center in Wabasha, Minnesota, 40 miles (65 kilometers) downriver from the Prairie Island community, which partners with the center in eagle care.
''If you grew up in the United States, eagles were a part of your everyday life,'' said Tiffany Ploehn, who as the center's avian care director supervises its four resident bald eagles. ''Everyone has some sort of connection.''
Fierce symbols of strength and spiritual uplift
A bald eagle, its wings and talons spread wide, has graced the Great Seal of the United States since 1782, and appears on passport covers, the $1 bill, military insignia, and myriad different images in pop culture.