Balancing Trump criticism and bipartisanship, Democrat Jon Ossoff walks a fine line in Georgia

MARIETTA, Ga. — There's the Jon Ossoff who built his political career around criticizing Donald Trump.
There's also the Ossoff who works with Republicans, advancing the interests of Georgia's farmers and military bases.
But they're the same guy — a 38-year-old first-term U.S. senator from Georgia who says his race will be the ''main event'' in 2026. He's the only Democratic senator seeking reelection from a state Trump carried in winning last year's presidential election.
Ossoff is among many Democrats looking for the right way to challenge Trump and Republicans after the GOP won the White House and congressional majorities in 2024. While some Democrats may be eyeing the presidency in 2028, Ossoff has a more immediate goal -- retaining his seat in Georgia, where Republicans hope to pad their narrow Senate majority.
Still, midterm elections typically favor the party opposing the president. And Republicans in recent years have often nominated candidates seen by moderates as as too extreme, including in Georgia.
Ossoff, meanwhile, picks his spots carefully, challenging Trump vigorously on some fronts while still professing a willingness to work with him. In recent weeks, he launched his reelection bid with a blistering critique of Trump's second term, weathered criticism from Democrats that he wasn't fighting hard enough, and touted patriotism and service to potential military academy students at Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.
Fighting Trump and working with him
Ossoff says there's no clash between bipartisanship and fighting Trump, but in this still-early stage of the second Trump administration, he's clearly looking to strike the right balance. Georgia voters returned to Trump in 2024 after narrowly choosing Democrat Joe Biden in 2020 and giving Democrats control of the Senate by electing Ossoff and Raphael Warnock in twin runoffs.