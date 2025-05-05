Balancing Trump criticism and bipartisanship, Democrat Jon Ossoff walks a fine line in Georgia

Even within his own party, Ossoff's course hasn't always been smooth. Some Black Democrats took offense at his effort to oust U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams of Atlanta as chair of the Democratic Party of Georgia. The party changed its rules to make the position paid and full time, with Williams stepping down before Democrats elected a new chair Saturday. Ossoff said he asked Williams to quit, saying that to progress ''Georgia Democrats need a statewide party organization with nationally unparalleled professionalism, resources and capabilities.''