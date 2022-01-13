DALLAS — Marcus Weathers, Kendric Davis and Zhuric Phelps scored 17 points apiece and SMU turned back South Florida 77-65 in American Athletic Conference action on Wednesday night.
Michael Weathers pitched in with 10 points for the Mustangs (12-4, 3-1), who have won 10 straight at home.
Jamir Chaplin had 17 points to lead the Bulls (5-10, 0-3), who have lost four straight. Russel Tchewa added 14 points and Caleb Murphy scored 12.
