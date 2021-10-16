JACKSON, Miss. — Shedeur Sanders threw for two touchdowns, Santee Marshall rushed for 96 yards, and Jackson State won its homecoming game 28-7 over Alabama State on Saturday.

The Tigers, who have not allowed more than 17 points in any game this season, held Alabama State to 157 yards and eight first downs. Keonte Hampton had nine tackles, seven solo, for the FCS No. 25 Tigers (5-1, 3-0 SWAC East),

Sanders, the son of Jackson State coach Deion Sanders, completed 17 of 29 passes for 201 yards and the Tigers added 149 yards on the ground.

Myles Crawley was 9 of 26 passing for 117 yards for the Hornets (3-3, 2-2). He threw 17 yards to Jeremiah Hixon for a touchdown that tied the score at 7 in the second quarter.

Jackson State controlled the second half as Sanders had a short TD pass to Malachu Wideman, Marshall scored on a 4-yard run and JD Martin capped the scoring with a 21-yard run in the fourth quarter.

Keith Corbin III caught seven passes for 113 yards and a touchdown for the Tigers.

—-

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25