Five different players scored goals and freshman Skylar Vetter stopped 20 of 21 shots as the No. 3 Gophers beat St. Cloud State 5-1 on Saturday afternoon at Ridder Arena in the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Museum Women's Face-off.

The win was the 10th in a row for Minnesota (11-3, 7-3 WCHA) and 19th straight over the Huskies (4-7-1, 2-7-1).

The Gophers took a 3-0 lead in the opening period on goals by Emily Brown, Gracie Ostertag and Abigail Boreen.

Emily Oden made it 4-0 Minnesota in the second before the Huskies got their lone goal from Mackenzie Bourgerie.

Crystalyn Hengler completed the scoring with the Gophers' fifth goal in the third.

Catie Skaja had three assists for Minnesota, and Taylor Heise had two assists to extend her streak of at least one point to 11 games in a row. The senior who played at Red Wing High has 11 goals and 15 assists, both team highs.

Sanni Ahola had 32 saves for St. Cloud State.