GREENSBORO, N.C. — Kashon Baker ran for 139 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries and Jazir Staton recovered a blocked punt for a score as North Carolina A&T rolled to a 37-14 victory over North Carolina Central in nonconference play on Saturday.

The Aggies (1-2) jumped out to a 10-0 lead in the first quarter on a 39-yard field goal by Andrew Brown and a 47-yard scoring run by Baker. After the teams traded field goals, Jacob Roberts blocked a punt by Juan Velarde that was recovered by Staton in the end zone to push NC A&T's lead to 20-3. The Aggies were in command after Jalen Fowler fired a 24-yard scoring strike to Elijah Bowick with 1 second left before halftime.

Brown added his third field goal of the game in the third quarter and Bayshul Tuten scored on a 4-yard run in the fourth to cap the Aggies' scoring. Fowler finished 18-of-28 passing for 161 yards.

Davius Richard connected with Ryan McDaniel for a 77-yard TD in the fourth quarter for the Eagles (2-2). Richard completed 21 of 35 passses for 225 yards with a pick. He also led the Eagles with 43 yards rushing on seven carries.

