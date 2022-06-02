DETROIT — Bailey Ober surrendered a career-high nine hits as the Twins lost to Detroit 5-0 on Wednesday at Comerica Park.

The Twins fell to 30-22 while the Tigers improved to 20-30. The Tigers hold a 3-1 lead in this five-game series with the final game Thursday afternoon.

Ober's trouble began from his very first batter, as he gave up a leadoff double to Willi Castro. Former Twin Jonathan Schoop would send him home on his base hit to give Detroit a first-inning lead.

Through the second to fourth innings, Ober allowed just one hit and kept the game close. But the fifth inning was another tough one, starting with a leadoff triple to Jeimer Candelario. That run crossed home on Tucker Barnhart's single. Harold Castro would smack a two-RBI double. And Schoop added a RBI double to his haul before the inning closed.

The five runs tied a career high for Ober as well.

The Twins, meanwhile, couldn't find much offensive traction with just two hits the whole game. Tigers starter Tarik Skubal pitched seven scoreless innings with just one walk but six strikeouts.

The Twins fielded a lineup suited to facing Skubal, a lefty, but that left out some of their key hitters, including Luis Arraez and his team-best .351 batting average. Byron Buxton was not in the lineup after playing both games of Tuesday's doubleheader. Max Kepler also did not start after being the designated hitter in the first game Tuesday, as he recovers from a quad injury.

Trevor Larnach was in the order, having successfully reached base in his previous six games thanks to several hard-hit balls, but went 0-for-3.