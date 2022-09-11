TOLEDO, OHIO – Twins righthander Bailey Ober had an encouraging performance in his third rehab start and first at Class AAA, but the Saints managed only one hit in a 6-1 loss to the Toledo Mud Hens on Sunday.

John Andreoli homered to lead off the second inning, but the Saints didn't get another hit for the rest of the game and had only two more baserunners from there.

Ober retired 11 in a row at one point but gave up a tying home run to Brendon Davis in the fifth inning. In 4⅔ innings, Ober gave up only the one run and one hit while walking two and striking out six.

Fellow injured Twins righthander Randy Dobnak did not fare as well, giving up another homer to Davis in the seventh before departing after a walk. That runner eventually came around to score, an Dobnak gave up two runs on two hits in 1⅓ innings with one walk and two strikeouts.

Daz Cameron added a two-run homer in Toledo's three-run eighth.

The Saints return home to begin a six-game series with Louisville on Tuesday night.