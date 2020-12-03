STOCKTON, Calif. — Jeremiah Bailey had 10 points and 10 rebounds to lift Pacific to a 74-70 overtime win over Montana State on Wednesday.

Broc Finstuen had 19 points and nine rebounds for Pacific (2-1). Daniss Jenkins added 17 points.

Amin Adamu had 17 points for the Bobcats (1-1). Xavier Bishop added 15 points and six rebounds. Borja Fernandez had 10 points.