Bailey belts grand slam, Faurot goes deep twice and Florida State tops Mississippi State 10-3

Myles Bailey belted a grand slam, Drew Faurot hit two home runs and Florida State defeated Mississippi State 10-3 on Saturday night to advance to the championship game of the Tallahassee Regional.

The Associated Press
June 1, 2025 at 1:46AM

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Myles Bailey belted a grand slam, Drew Faurot hit two home runs and Florida State defeated Mississippi State 10-3 on Saturday night to advance to the championship game of the Tallahassee Regional.

Faurot hit a two-run home run in the top of the second inning, then leading 2-1 in the fourth inning, Florida State struck for five runs. Gage Harrelson drove in a run with a single, then with the bases loaded Bailey hit an 0-1 pitch to left field for his 18th home run of the season.

Mississippi State got two runs back in the bottom of the inning on a home run by Hunter Hines, who had three hits. Noah Sullivan homered for MSU's other run.

The score remained 7-3 until the ninth when the Seminoles added a leadoff home run by Faurot — his 18th — and run-scoring singles by Alex Lodise and Max Williams.

The No. 1 regional seed Seminoles advance to the championship round and are one win on Sunday from advancing to the super regionals. They await the winner of Sunday's elimination game between No. 3 Mississippi State and No. 2 Northeastern. The Huskies eliminated Bethune-Cookman on Saturday.

Florida State's Jamie Arnold (8-2) allowed three runs on five hits with 12 strikeouts. Joe Charles struck out three and did not allow a runner in two innings of relief.

Pico Kohn (5-4) gave up seven runs in 3 2/3 innings, although he struck out seven. There were 32 strikeouts in the game.

