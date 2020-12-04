DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — The island kingdom of Bahrain says it has become the second nation in the world to grant an emergency-use authorization for the coronavirus vaccine made by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech.
The state-run Bahrain News Agency made the announcement on Friday night.
It said it followed "thorough analysis and review … of all available data."
Bahrain had already granted an emergency-use authorization for a Chinese vaccine made by Sinopharm.
Bahrain, home to the U.S. Navy's 5th Fleet, is a small island off the coast of Saudi Arabia in the Persian Gulf.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
Bahrain grants emergency use for Pfizer, BioNTech vaccine
The island kingdom of Bahrain says it has become the second nation in the world to grant an emergency-use authorization for the coronavirus vaccine made by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech.
World
Wall Street heads back toward highs despite dour jobs report
U.S. stocks are ticking higher and heading back toward record highs on Friday, despite discouraging data detailing how much damage the deepening pandemic is doing to the job market.
World
Saudi FM says 'final agreement' in Qatar crisis within reach
The Saudi foreign minister on Friday expressed optimism the yearslong boycott of Qatar by four Arab nations, including the kingdom, may be nearing an end. His remarks came just hours after the top diplomat from mediator nation Kuwait described the ongoing talks over the crisis as "fruitful."
World
EU police agency Europol warns of fake coronavirus vaccines
European Union police agency Europol issued a warning Friday highlighting the risk of organized crime scams linked to COVID-19 vaccines, including the possibility criminals will try to sell dangerous counterfeit vaccines or to hijack shipments of genuine shots.
World
Lebanon's Hezbollah suing those accusing it of port blast
Lebanon's Hezbollah said Friday it is suing a former Christian lawmaker and a website affiliated with a Christian political party for defamation, after they accused the Shiite militant group of being responsible for the devastating explosion at Beirut's port this summer.