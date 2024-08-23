How my two daughters, 7 and 10, achieved ‘fossil finder’ status in Badlands National Park

By that point, my husband and I were a little tired of urging our kids, 7 and 10, to keep moving. So we weren’t expecting much when our youngest, Emilia, shouted that the two of them had found something just off the trail. Our oldest, Elise, had noticed a small, white bone fragment near where they had stopped for a water break. Emilia took a closer look and realized that a much bigger piece was embedded in the cracked, crumbly ground.