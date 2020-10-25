No ‘D’ Days

Worst defensive performances for the Gophers under P.J. Fleck:

Points

55 at Illinois, Nov. 3, 2018

53 at Nebraska, Oct. 20, 2018

49 vs. Michigan, Oct. 24, 2020

48 vs. Iowa, Oct. 6, 2018

42 at Maryland, Sept. 22, 2018

Yards

659 at Nebraska, Oct. 20, 2018

646 at Illinois, Nov. 3, 2018

518 vs. Penn State, Nov. 9, 2019

504 at Ohio State, Oct. 13, 2018

481 vs. Michigan, Oct. 24, 2020