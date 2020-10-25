No ‘D’ Days
Worst defensive performances for the Gophers under P.J. Fleck:
Points
55 at Illinois, Nov. 3, 2018
53 at Nebraska, Oct. 20, 2018
49 vs. Michigan, Oct. 24, 2020
48 vs. Iowa, Oct. 6, 2018
42 at Maryland, Sept. 22, 2018
Yards
659 at Nebraska, Oct. 20, 2018
646 at Illinois, Nov. 3, 2018
518 vs. Penn State, Nov. 9, 2019
504 at Ohio State, Oct. 13, 2018
481 vs. Michigan, Oct. 24, 2020
