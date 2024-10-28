Bad signings, no identity and big losses: Here's how Erik ten Hag got it wrong at Man United

There will be some sympathy for Ten Hag, who might have been destined to fail because he was a good coach simply at United at the wrong time. His entire tenure has been dogged with upheaval and behind-the-scenes change, whether it was the first two years when United was up for sale — and its American owners were heavily criticized for how they run the club — or the last few months when United was adjusting to its fresh soccer leadership fronted by new minority owner Jim Ratcliffe. However, Ten Hag has always had plenty of money to spend, whoever he was reporting to, and should clearly have been doing better with the standard of players at his disposal. United needs a big personality to get the club out of its current malaise and competing with the likes of City, Liverpool and Arsenal — and Ten Hag never seemed to be the man for that.