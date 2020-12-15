For the first time in more than a decade, a contest to award the worst sex writing in the English language will not deliver a winner to the public, a relief for readers left mortified by the annual selection and sad news for the world's connoisseurs of cringe.

The Bad Sex in Fiction Award has been canceled.

The editors who run the contest announced the decision on the website of their magazine, Literary Review, saying that the year 2020 has been unpleasant enough without their contribution.

"The judges felt that the public had been subjected to too many bad things this year to justify exposing it to bad sex as well," the statement said.

Staff members for the Literary Review, a British magazine not to be confused with a New Jersey-based publication of the same name, have curated terrible sex writing for almost three decades. The award's purpose, according to the magazine, is to honor the year's "most outstandingly awful scene of sexual description" and to draw attention "to the poorly written, redundant or downright cringeworthy passages of sexual description in modern fiction."

Since the award was established in 1993 by critic Rhoda Koenig and editor Auberon Waugh, the son of Evelyn Waugh, the nominated passages have included a comparison of an orgasm to "a demon eel," unconventional descriptions of the human body — such as haunches "that could support a whole array of toothbrushes" — and coital journeys into outer space.

The magazine's editors said that they "anticipate a rash of entries next year," as lockdown regulations give rise "to all manner of novel sexual practices."