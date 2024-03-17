CALGARY, Alberta — Mikael Backlund had two goals and an assist, and the Calgary Flames beat Montreal 5-2 on Saturday night in the Canadiens' first game since coach Martin St. Louis took an indefinite leave because of family reasons.

Nazem Kadri had a goal and an assist, helping Calgary (33-29-5) to its second straight victory. Martin Pospisil and Daniil Miromanov also scored.

The Flames remained in distant playoff contention with 15 games remaining in their regular season.

Dustin Wolf made 36 saves for his second straight win since Jacob Markstrom was sidelined by a lower-body injury. Markstrom is day to day.

Flames defenseman Mackenzie Weegar had three assists, and winger Jonathan Huberdeau finished with two.

Montreal announced before the game that St. Louis will be absent from the team indefinitely because of family reasons. Canadiens assistant Trevor Letowski is in charge while St. Louis is away.

David Savard and Cole Caufield scored for Montreal (25-31-11). Cayden Primeau made 23 saves.

Calgary opened a 5-2 lead with two goals in the first 3:54 of the third period.

Kadri scored a power-play goal 61 seconds into the third while Juraj Slafkovsky served a goalie interference minor.

Miromanov collected his second in five games since he was acquired from Vegas in a trade. He knocked home a rebound.

Backlund became the second Swedish-born skater in franchise history to reach 200 career goals, joining Kent Nilsson (229). The Flames captain also became the 11th player in franchise history with 200 goals.

Former Flames captain Lanny McDonald received a standing ovation when the Saddledome's videoboard showed the Hockey Hall of Famer standing and waving in the crowd.

The 71-year-old McDonald spent time in hospital in February because of a cardiac event he suffered in Calgary's airport while returning from the NHL All-Star Game in Toronto.

