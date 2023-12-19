CALGARY, Alberta — Mikael Backlund scored a tiebreaking short-handed goal early in the third period, Jacob Markstrom stopped 34 shots, and the Calgary Flames beat the Florida Panthers 3-1 on Monday night.

Martin Pospisil and Blake Coleman also scored to help Calgary improve to 2-0-2 in their last four games.

Markstrom was solid in his return from a seven-game absence due to a fractured finger. He moved to 6-2-1 in his last nine starts and 7-8-2 on the season.

Sam Reinhart had a power-play goal for Florida, and Anthony Stolarz had 21 saves. The Panthers finished a five-game trip at 2-3-0.

Tied 1-1 in the third, the Flames' dangerous penalty kill came through shortly after failing to connect on a power play. Attempting to enter the Flames zone, Reinhart turned the puck over to Noah Hanifin, who sprung Backlund on a breakaway. With Reinhart chasing him, Backlund went to his backhand and lifted a high shot, glove-side over Stolarz at 3:31 for his seventh goal of the season.

Florida got a great chance to tie it with 2:13 left when Backlund was sent off for delay of game after flipping the puck into the crowd. But on the power play and with the goalie pulled, Coleman jumped on a loose puck and took off on a breakaway and was hauled down by Brandon Montour from behind. He was awarded a short-handed goal.

Calgary's eight short-handed goals on the season ties them for first with St. Louis.

It's been a bright spot for a team that ranks near the bottom of the league on the power play with 11 goals — ahead of only Philadelphia (10), Washington (8) and St. Louis (8). In the last six weeks dating back to Nov. 7, Calgary has more short-handed goals (6) than power-play goals (4).

Calgary finished 0-for-5 on the power play on the night to drop to 1-for-19 in their last eight games.

Calgary struck first at 8:45 of the first period as Nazem Kadri's backhand outlet pass found Pospisil skating through the neutral zone. As he broke down the right side with Kevin Stenlund in close pursuit, Pospisil flung a rising backhand on net that slipped past Stolarz.

Florida tied it with 31 seconds left in the opening period as Matthew Tkachuk deflected Aleksander Barkov's point shot on net. While Markstrom got his pad on the redirection, the rebound popped out to Reinhart who buried his team-leading 18th goal of the season.

Reinhart has five goals and nine assists in his last 11 games.

Jonathan Huberdeau was held off the scoresheet again, extending his career-worst stretch without a point to nine games. He has four goals and 11 assists in 32 games.

The Flames welcomed back defenseman Chris Tanev (upper body) after missing three games, while Florida got Aaron Ekblad (lower body) back after he missed Saturday's win in Edmonton.

Panthers defenseman Dimitry Kulikov played in his 900th career game.

UP NEXT

Panthers: Host St. Louis on Thursday night to open a two-game homestand.

Flames: At Anaheim on Thursday night to open a two-game trip.

___

AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL