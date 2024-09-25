Back with the Chiefs, running back Kareem Hunt wants to prove he's matured, still has something left

Hunt had become one of the NFL's premier players by his second season in the league, and was helping a team led for the first time by Patrick Mahomes in pursuit of the playoffs. But in late November, video surfaced that showed Hunt kicking a woman in the hall of a Cleveland hotel, and while no charges were filed when she stopped cooperating with authorities, the Chiefs swiftly and decisively released him, putting Hunt's future as a professional football player in peril.