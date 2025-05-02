Back to school: WNBA teams open preseason in college arenas as star alums return to campus

Washington rookie Georgia Amoore suffered an injury to her right ACL in practice on Tuesday and is sidelined indefinitely. The No. 6 pick in the draft averaged 19.6 points for Kentucky last season and was expected to help the franchise rebuild this year along with fellow rookies Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen, who were selected third and fourth last month. The Mystics also announced that second-year forward Aaliyah Edwards is out with a lower back contusion and will be re-evaluated in two weeks.