Back to school: WNBA teams open preseason in college arenas as star alums return to campus

Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese and Sabrina Ionescu are among the players who will get a chance to play one more game in their college arenas as WNBA teams return to campuses for preseason contests.
It's a trend, started by the Las Vegas Aces last season when they played at South Carolina in a return for A'ja Wilson to her alma mater. It gives WNBA teams a chance to capitalize on the popularity of players and they hope it also brings new fans to the league.
Reese will headline the Chicago Sky's trip to LSU on Friday to face the Brazilian national team and then on Sunday Clark will lead the Indiana Fever to Iowa for an exhibition game against the same Brazilian squad.
''I'm really excited,'' Clark said. ''It should be fun. I can't believe it's already here. I honestly haven't been back to Iowa City a ton since I left a year ago now -- only been back once for a football game and once for the jersey retirement. But it will be fun to get back there, see some of my former teammates, my friends that are there."
Both the Fever and Sky games will be on national television. The WNBA will be showing all 15 of its preseason games either on national television or league pass.
Clark did have one concern about the trip to Iowa; the basketball arena doesn't have air conditioning.
''A lot of my family will be coming, so I know they're excited. I warned everybody, I'm like there's not air conditioning in Carver-Hawkeye (Arena), usually don't play basketball games there in May, so hopefully it stays a little cool in there,'' she said, laughing.
A trio of former Notre Dame standouts will take the court in South Bend, Indiana, on Friday when the Dallas Wings open the preseason against Wilson and the Aces. WNBA All-Stars Jewell Loyd and Jackie Young both starred for the Irish while Wings standout Arike Ogunbowale also excelled there.