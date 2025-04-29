Back on their home courts, Lakers and Rockets are both determined to postpone elimination

''I told them it's going to be the toughest game that we've played all season, all series, because everyone is going to be against us,'' Edwards said. ''It's going to be 300,000 people and then the Timberwolves, 12 players and the coaches and the people in the organization that travels with us. Back against the wall in enemy territory. These are the moments that we should live for — going on the road and trying to close a team out. It's going to be tough, going to be a tough atmosphere, but it should be fun. If you like competing at the highest level, I told them it should be fun.''