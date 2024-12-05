Review: Bach goes big in Minnesota Orchestra’s rewarding program

But this week’s Minnesota Orchestra concerts are a celebration of Bach that goes from intimate to expansive. Nine works are on the program, seven of them by Bach and two inspired by his music. If it’s an authentic 1700s sound you seek, go catch a concert by Lyra Baroque or the Bach Society of Minnesota. In the orchestra’s performance, Bach’s music is seen through a 20th- and 21st-century lens, his music rearranged under the influence of romanticism and adventurous instrumentation.