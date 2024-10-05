Review: R&B star Babyface packs a remarkable 39 songs and a subtle Prince tribute into 100 minutes

Amid all the fanfare, Babyface was perhaps best on his acoustic guitar, playing the pretty, yearning “When Can I See You” and the plaintive, yearning 1997 Clapton hit “Change the World.” Near the end of the latter, Babyface switched to a rhinestone-encrusted electric guitar for a brief, roaring rave-up that included a taste of Prince’s “Let’s Go Crazy,” one of the most subtle tributes to the Purple One in his hometown by a visiting star.