‘The Mandalorian’

“Star Wars” fanatics were braced last year to talk nonstop about “The Rise of Skywalker.” Instead, they became obsessed with Baby Yoda. The space western that introduced that pop-culture icon returns with new installments dropping weekly between now and Christmas. Rosario Dawson, Timothy Olyphant and Michael Biehn join the cast, but die-hards are most excited about a possible Boba Fett appearance. Disney+

Alamo Drafthouse Halloween

Going back to when its flagship theater in Austin hosted a “Texas Chainsaw Massacre” screening with a meat-lover’s pizza special, the indie cinema chain has always done Halloween with a unique flavor. It’s keeping up that tradition with a wide range of virtual offerings, including a Mister Pancake-hosted/roasted screening of Dario Argento’s “Suspiria,” a “Satanis: The Devil’s Mass” drag-show watch party, a “100 Vehi-Kills” car-crash compilation and a curated playlist of other scary flicks. ondemand.drafthouse.com

‘Rocky Horror’ livestream

Politics aside, Wisconsin Democrats know how to put on a cool virtual fundraiser. After their Scott Baio-less “Happy Days” cast reunion, the blue cheeseheads are hosting a “Rocky Horror” read-through with musical performances featuring stars of the 1975 movie, including Tim Curry, plus guest stars such as Rosario Dawson, Jason Alexander and Lance Bass. ’Sconnie transplant Amanda Palmer’s Dresden Dolls, Miss Peppermint and Rumer Willis are among the featured musicians. 9 p.m. Sat., $31+ donation, wisdems.org

Sarah Cooper in “Everything’s Fine.”

An animated ‘Creepshow’

If you get nightmares from “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown,” you’ll want to avoid this spooky offering that kicks off with Kiefer Sutherland voicing a castaway who survives by eating himself. That’s followed by an equal gross-out spectacle in which Joey King plays a teenager who discovers all too late that a circus is being run by zombies. Creepy only begins to describe it. Shudder

‘Sarah Cooper: Everything’s Fine’

In her first TV special, the fast-rising comic proves she’s capable of more than channeling President Donald Trump. She can also recruit famous friends. Cooper’s lip-syncing bit gets overshadowed by some hilarious cameos, including Maya Rudolph as a meteorologist with an apocalyptic forecast; Helen Mirren as a towel-snapping Billy Bush; Winona Ryder as a distraught TV host, and Jon Hamm as the Twin Cities’ own Mike Lindell, marketing a new My Pillow that cures COVID-19. Netflix

Galactic at Tipitina’s

This may be as close as many of us will get to partying in New Orleans this year. The music mecca’s greatest funk band of the 21st century is turning its annual Halloween bash into a virtual affair to benefit one of the greatest music venues in America. Joining them for extra bass power is Derek Smalls of Spinal Tap and tinfoil phallus fame — aka longtime NOLA resident Harry Shearer. 8 p.m. Sat., $15, tipitinas.com

‘Mississippi’/‘Selma’

St. Paul-based Combustible Theatre Company is collaborating with Vegas Theatre Company for a pair of works that stream through Oct. 30: Antonio Duke wrote and performs under the direction of Ellen Fenster in “Missing Mississippi Moons,” portraying a man navigating the Jim Crow era. And Combustible co-artistic director Kym Longhi helms “Selma ’65,” about a murdered civil rights activist and the FBI informant who witnessed her death. broadwayondemand.com, $5-$50

‘Hocus Pocus’

A dumb teenage boy lights the black-flame candle on Halloween night and accidentally brings back the three witchy Sanderson sisters to wreak havoc on Salem, Mass., before dawn rolls in. With big, campy song-and-dance numbers led by the sisters — played by Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy — this is the perfect Halloween film for people who want to feel scared but not terrified. Plus, there’s a talking, immortal black cat who’ll make you rethink “best pet ever.” Amazon Prime, iTunes, Google Play

‘Young Sheldon’

This “Big Bang Theory” spin­off works fine on its own, but it’s even more of a delight for those who loved the original series. Stick around for the end of the fourth-season premiere in which narrator Jim Parsons drops a three-pound Easter egg with the help of a “Big Bang” castmate. 7 p.m. Thu., WCCO, Ch. 4