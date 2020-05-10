JENNINGS, Mo. — Authorities say a baby, toddler and three others have been killed in a suburban St. Louis crash.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 22-year-old Travon Nelson, of Florissant, was behind the wheel of a sport utility vehicle when he went off the side of a road in Jennings around 5 p.m. Saturday. He overcorrected, drove into oncoming traffic and collided with a cargo van before overturning.
The crash killed Nelson, 22-year-old Kristy Monroe, of Mexico, Missouri, along with the baby, a 1-year-old and a 16-year-old. The names of the three juveniles weren't immediately released.
The driver of the van was rushed to a hospital in serious condition.
