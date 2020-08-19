A baby suffered what authorities are calling an accidental death at a western Minnesota resort early Wednesday while with family.

A 3 a.m. 911 call sent sheriff’s deputies and emergency medical personnel to the location, where family members were providing CPR to a 4-month-old reported to be unconscious and not breathing, according to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office.

The baby was pronounced dead at the scene.

“At this time, it is believed that the death is accidental,” a statement from the Sheriff’s Office said. “However, the investigation is ongoing.”

So far, authorities have not disclosed identities of the family members or the circumstances pointing to an accidental death.

The Sheriff’s Office also has not said where the family was staying while visiting from out of state. However, the emergency responders belonged to the Battle Lake Fire Department, and the Perham and Henning ambulance services. All are in the southern half of the county.