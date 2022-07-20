A 2-month-old boy is now the second person to die from injuries suffered in a two-vehicle crash that led to felony charges against a sergeant with the police department in Superior, Wis.

Elijah Ojanen was taken off life support Tuesday afternoon at a Twin Cities hospital and died soon afterward, Brandon LeBlanc, the boy's uncle, told the Star Tribune.

Gregory M. Swanson, Solon Springs, Wis., was charged Monday in Douglas County Circuit Court with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle in connection with the wreck about 1:15 a.m. Friday in the 5200 block of E. 2nd Street that killed Michael Evans of Eau Claire, Wis.

A revised criminal complaint accounting for the second death is expected to be filed soon to account for the baby's death.

The 42-year-old Swanson, who was off-duty at the time of the crash, was arrested Friday and released Monday on $15,000 bond ahead of a July 26 court hearing. His attorney has been asked to respond to the allegations.

Evans was accompanied by his 24-year-old girlfriend, Laura Ojanen, and their two children. They were heading home from celebrating Evans' birthday, the family told KBJR-TV in Duluth.

LeBlanc said his sister's car ran out of gas shortly before the crash. Ojanen and the couple's other child, Lucas, 2, were less seriously hurt.

According to the criminal complaint:

After the crash, Swanson drove to a nearby gas station. A sheriff's deputy arrived and noted that Swanson's eyes were glassy and slightly bloodshot, and she detected that he smelled of alcohol. Swanson failed numerous aspects of a field sobriety test.

Gregory Swanson

Swanson told the deputy he had two beers and a mixed drink between midnight and 1:30 a.m. He said he didn't see the other vehicle until he ran into it. Swanson said he drove to the gas station and called 911.

A witness at the gas station told a sheriff's deputy that he saw Swanson put cans of an alcoholic beverage into the garbage. The deputy saw five cans of Bud Light Seltzer in the garbage.

Swanson, a 15-year veteran of the Police Department, is on administrative leave from his job as the investigation continues.