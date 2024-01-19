NEW YORK — An 11-month-old baby died Friday after being burned by steam leaking from a radiator inside a Brooklyn apartment, according to New York City police.
Officers responding to a 911 call shortly after 6 a.m. found the boy unconscious in an apartment bedroom, where steam continued to spew from the heating unit, police said. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
An investigation was underway, police said.
A radiator malfunction was blamed for the deaths of two young sisters who suffered steam burns in a New York City apartment in 2016.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Business
Nation
U.S. voters stare down a Trump-Biden repeat in disbelief and denial
Even as both men stroll toward likely summer coronations and a fall rematch, an undercurrent of disbelief is coursing through the country.