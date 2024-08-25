Babe Ruth's 'called shot' jersey sells at auction for over $24 million

There's been debate for decades over whether Ruth really called the shot. But Gibbons said there's home movie footage of the game that shows Ruth pointing, though it's not clear whether he's pointing at the pitcher, center field or toward the Cubs bench. Regardless, he said, Ruth, who had a history of making predictions, clearly ''said something's going to happen on the next pitch and he made it happen.'' And, he said, Ruth himself said he'd called the shot.