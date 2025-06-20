Azerbaijan sentences 7 journalists to prison in latest media crackdown

TALLINN, Estonia — A court in Azerbaijan on Friday convicted a Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty journalist and six others on multiple charges, handing down prison sentences ranging from 7 1/2 to nine years in prison, RFE/RL and local media reported.
The verdict against RFE/RL's Farid Mehralizada and six journalists from Abzas Media, an independent Azerbaijani investigative outlet, marks the latest escalation in the country's crackdown on media. All seven journalists have dismissed the charges as politically motivated, and international rights groups have called for their release.
Mehralizada, a journalist with RFE/RL's Azerbaijani service and an economist, was sentenced to nine years in prison, RFE/RL reported. Nine-year sentences were also handed to Abzas Media's director Ulvi Hasanli, chief editor Sevinj Abbasova (Vagifqizi) and investigative journalist Hafiz Babali. Reporters Nargiz Absalamova and Elnara Gasimova were sentenced to eight years in prison, and deputy director Mahammad Kekelov — to 7 1/2 years, Abzas Media said.
Reporters Without Borders (RSF) in a statement Friday condemned the sentences as ''outrageous'' and ''the outcome of a purely political trial based on fabricated charges, aimed at silencing voices that expose corruption and injustice.''
''The Azerbaijani authorities may imprison journalists, but they cannot imprison the truth," the group's editorial director Anne Bocandé said. ''RSF calls for the immediate release of all Abzas Media defendants and urges international actors to intensify pressure on Baku.''
RFE/RL President and CEO Stephen Capus in a statement Friday said Mehralizada was ''unjustifiably detained'' and called for his release.
''Farid has already lost a great deal. Unjustifiably detained for more than a year, he missed the birth of his child, and now waits for elusive justice. Denying this man his fundamental rights is unnecessarily cruel. Instead of perpetuating this sham, it's time to reunite Farid with his family,'' the statement read.
Six Abzas Media journalists were arrested in November 2023. The authorities claimed that they had found 40,000 euros in cash in the outlet's office in Azerbaijan's capital, Baku, and accused them of conspiring foreign currency into Azerbaijan.